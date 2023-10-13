Apple's new MacBook with M3 chip: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Macbook Air with M2 Chip

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a range of new MacBook models based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm fabrication process in 2024. This development comes after earlier leaks hinted at the launch of M3 MacBooks this year. However, a recent report from Taiwan-based outlet DigiTimes suggests that Apple will introduce the new MacBooks featuring M3 chips in the following year.

Back in July, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculated that Apple might announce the first Macs equipped with the M3 chip in October of this year. Gurman further stated that the initial beneficiaries of the M3 chip would likely be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, given Apple's recent launches of new MacBook models.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a September update, supported the idea that Apple would not introduce new MacBook models with M3 series processors before the year's end. Kuo mentioned that potential candidates for the M3 chip could include the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac.

Meanwhile, Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultant, disclosed that Apple's inaugural MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays are still approximately three years away from hitting the market. According to Young, it will take some years for Apple's supply chain partners to establish the necessary manufacturing lines for large-scale production of laptop-sized OLED panels.

OLED technology is anticipated to bring several advantages over the current MacBook Pro models with LCD screens. These benefits include enhanced brightness, a higher contrast ratio offering deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for extended battery life, and more.

Ross Young has built a strong reputation as a reliable source of information regarding display-related aspects of future Apple products over the years. Additionally, he revealed that the next-generation iPad Pro models slated for release in 2024 will also feature OLED displays.

