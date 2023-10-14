Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Reliance Jio Bharat B1: Everything you need to know about affordable 4G phone

Reliance Jio Bharat B1: Everything you need to know about affordable 4G phone

Jio Bharat B1 is exclusively designed for the Jio network, ensuring seamless performance on 4G connectivity, and the phone is designed to house a single nano SIM, streamlining connectivity options.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2023 8:47 IST
Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat B1 below Rs 1500
Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat B1 below Rs 1500

Reliance Jio has quietly unveiled the successor to its budget-friendly internet-enabled phone, known as Jio Bharat. Initially launched in June 2023 at a price of Rs 999, the company has now introduced the upgraded version - Jio Bharat B1. The new variant is part of a distinct series, hinting at the possibility of more models in the pipeline.

Enhanced Features

The Jio Bharat B1 sets itself apart with a larger screen and battery size, making it the most advanced in its class. Priced at Rs 1,299, it offers an enhanced experience for users, albeit at a slight premium of around Rs 300. It is currently available in a sleek black color variant.

ALSO READ | Google's mini-game adds extra excitement to India-Pakistan World Cup match: Here's how to play

Exclusive Jio Apps

This feature phone comes pre-loaded with a selection of essential Jio applications, including JioTV and JioCinema, providing users with a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Specifications

  • Display: A 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular screen
  • Operating System: ‎Threadx RTOS
  • Dimensions: 125mm x 52mm x 17mm
  • RAM: ‎0.05GB
  • Expandable Storage: Supports microSD cards up to 128GB
  • Battery: 2,000mAh with an impressive standby life of up to ‎343 hours
  • Camera: Rear camera details unspecified
  • Weight: 110 grams
  • Connectivity: Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB

ALSO READ | Google introduces image creation from text with AI-powered search: Know what it is

Related Stories
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 per cent from 5 per cent

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 per cent from 5 per cent

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Tech tips: How to get Jio AirFiber connection

Tech tips: How to get Jio AirFiber connection

Jio introduces prepaid plans bundling 5G data and free Netflix access

Jio introduces prepaid plans bundling 5G data and free Netflix access

Jio's new prepaid plans offer enhanced OTT streaming benefits

Jio's new prepaid plans offer enhanced OTT streaming benefits

Multilingual Support and Entertainment

The Jio Bharat B1 caters to diverse language preferences, offering support for 23 languages, including various Indian regional dialects. It also comes pre-loaded with JioCinema and JioSaavn, ensuring access to a wide array of entertainment options, from movies and TV series to sports and music.

Convenient Payment Options

Users will appreciate the inbuilt JioPay feature, allowing for hassle-free UPI payments directly through the phone.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News