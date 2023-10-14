Reliance Jio Bharat B1: Everything you need to know about affordable 4G phone

Reliance Jio has quietly unveiled the successor to its budget-friendly internet-enabled phone, known as Jio Bharat. Initially launched in June 2023 at a price of Rs 999, the company has now introduced the upgraded version - Jio Bharat B1. The new variant is part of a distinct series, hinting at the possibility of more models in the pipeline.
Enhanced Features
The Jio Bharat B1 sets itself apart with a larger screen and battery size, making it the most advanced in its class. Priced at Rs 1,299, it offers an enhanced experience for users, albeit at a slight premium of around Rs 300. It is currently available in a sleek black color variant.
ALSO READ | Google's mini-game adds extra excitement to India-Pakistan World Cup match: Here's how to play
Exclusive Jio Apps
This feature phone comes pre-loaded with a selection of essential Jio applications, including JioTV and JioCinema, providing users with a comprehensive entertainment experience.
Specifications
- Display: A 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular screen
- Operating System: Threadx RTOS
- Dimensions: 125mm x 52mm x 17mm
- RAM: 0.05GB
- Expandable Storage: Supports microSD cards up to 128GB
- Battery: 2,000mAh with an impressive standby life of up to 343 hours
- Camera: Rear camera details unspecified
- Weight: 110 grams
- Connectivity: Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB
ALSO READ | Google introduces image creation from text with AI-powered search: Know what it is
Multilingual Support and Entertainment
The Jio Bharat B1 caters to diverse language preferences, offering support for 23 languages, including various Indian regional dialects. It also comes pre-loaded with JioCinema and JioSaavn, ensuring access to a wide array of entertainment options, from movies and TV series to sports and music.
Convenient Payment Options
Users will appreciate the inbuilt JioPay feature, allowing for hassle-free UPI payments directly through the phone.