Reliance Jio Bharat B1: Everything you need to know about affordable 4G phone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat B1 below Rs 1500

Reliance Jio has quietly unveiled the successor to its budget-friendly internet-enabled phone, known as Jio Bharat. Initially launched in June 2023 at a price of Rs 999, the company has now introduced the upgraded version - Jio Bharat B1. The new variant is part of a distinct series, hinting at the possibility of more models in the pipeline.

Enhanced Features

The Jio Bharat B1 sets itself apart with a larger screen and battery size, making it the most advanced in its class. Priced at Rs 1,299, it offers an enhanced experience for users, albeit at a slight premium of around Rs 300. It is currently available in a sleek black color variant.

ALSO READ | Google's mini-game adds extra excitement to India-Pakistan World Cup match: Here's how to play

Exclusive Jio Apps

This feature phone comes pre-loaded with a selection of essential Jio applications, including JioTV and JioCinema, providing users with a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Specifications

Display: A 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular screen

Operating System: ‎Threadx RTOS

Dimensions: 125mm x 52mm x 17mm

RAM: ‎0.05GB

Expandable Storage: Supports microSD cards up to 128GB

Battery: 2,000mAh with an impressive standby life of up to ‎343 hours

Camera: Rear camera details unspecified

Weight: 110 grams

Connectivity: Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB

ALSO READ | Google introduces image creation from text with AI-powered search: Know what it is

Multilingual Support and Entertainment

The Jio Bharat B1 caters to diverse language preferences, offering support for 23 languages, including various Indian regional dialects. It also comes pre-loaded with JioCinema and JioSaavn, ensuring access to a wide array of entertainment options, from movies and TV series to sports and music.

Convenient Payment Options

Users will appreciate the inbuilt JioPay feature, allowing for hassle-free UPI payments directly through the phone.

Latest Technology News