T20 World Cup: These plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi will let you enjoy free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The spirit of World Cup cricket is in full swing and so many Indians are continuously keeping themselves updated with the score via television, Google, and OTT. It was just a couple of days back when Pakistan was defeated by India and that match got 1.8 viewers logged in. India still has many matches to play further and users of Disney + Hotstar (on mobile as well as for smart TV) whose annual pack costs around Rs 899 are already keeping the cricket fans with the match score live. But some people might think that Rs 899 is a big amount and might hesitate to pay for an OTT platform. To help the viewers, leading telecom providers- Vi, Jio and Airtel have come up with bundle packs

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the three major companies in the country, offer various bundled packs to their subscribers, with which you can get monthly recharge as well as Disney + Hotstar subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar plans with Airtel

Airtel has several monthly, two-month or three-month plans available with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The cheapest plan is worth Rs 181 where the user will get 1 GB of data every day for 30 days and 3 monthly subscription of Disney + Hotstar is also available. Here are all the plans of Airtel which will provide you with the OTT subscription for free:

Rs 181 plan which will last for 30 days and will provide 1GB of data per day and will be valid for 3 months

Rs 399 plan will offer 2.5GB per day and will be valid for 28 days and will be valid for 3 months

Rs 839 plan will offer 2GB data for 84 days and will be valid for 3 months

Rs 499 plan which offers 2GB data per day for 28 days and will be valid for a year

Rs 2,999 plan will offer 2GB of data per day and will be valid for 365 days (1 year)

Rs 599 plan which will offer 3GB data per day and will be valid for 365 days (1 year)

Rs 3,359 plan which will offer 2.5GB data per day, and will be valid for will 365 days (1 year)

Jio's Disney+ Hotstar plan

Reliance Jio recently excluded Disney+ Hotstar from its cheap plan. Now there is only one plan on the company's website which supports Disney + Hotstar subscription. This plan is worth Rs 4,199, in which 3 GB of data is available per day for 365 days (1 year).

Vodafone Idea (Vi) disney+ Hotstar plans

Vodafone also offers Disney+ Hotstar with its bundled pack. Talking about these plans of Vodafone, the cheapest pack is Rs 151, where users will get 8 GB of data available for 30 days. Apart from this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available with Rs 499, Rs 901, Rs 1066, Rs 3099, Rs 601 and Rs 399 packs as well.

