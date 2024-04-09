Sundar Pichai to launch Gemini AI Pro: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sundar Pichai

In a recent Google event, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google announced the launch of Gemini AI Pro, which is an advanced artificial intelligence tool. Pichai further emphasized on the importance of meeting high standards set by users, by stating that such expectations inspire Google to enhance its products continually.

Enhancing user experience and diversity of perspectives

Google's CEO further highlighted the commitment to improving Gemini AI to provide users with answers that reflected the diverse perspectives from around the world. He also emphasized the need for AI models to understand and address questions from various angles, by ensuring a comprehensive approach to answering queries.

Community involvement in AI development

By acknowledging the importance of community involvement in artificial intelligence development, Sundar Pichai highlighted the significance of engaging users to create AI models. He further stressed the importance of considering multiple viewpoints and perspectives, ensuring the accuracy and relevance of the AI-generated response.

Gratitude to users and the importance of feedback

Pichai further expressed gratitude to the users for their contributions to the success of Google, which emphasizes the importance of user feedback in guiding the company's direction. He further underscored the critical role of user trust in Google's ongoing success and commitment to delivering solutions which meet the user's needs.

Addressing criticism and ensuring diversity in responses

In response to the recent criticism of Gemini AI's responses, Pichai further acknowledged the importance of addressing the concerns that have been raised by users and industry experts. He also emphasized the ongoing research efforts to ensure that AI responses may reflect diverse perspectives and further avoid bias in their output.

Challenges and future outlook

Pichai has recognized that the challenges are related to the AI models and they are not unique to Google as issues are prevalent across the industry.

However, he also expressed confidence in the continual evolution of AI technology and Google's commitment to prioritizing user interests in its AI development endeavours.

