Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for April 9

Here are the game codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for the day, which will enable you to win free rewards like gun skins, free diamonds and weapons. These codes are timebound so players will have to hurry to claim rewards.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 11:31 IST
Image Source : FILE Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, the popular combat game has released its redeem codes for the day, i.e., April 9, 2024. The everyday codes enable the players to download free ‘rewards’ from the official website of the game and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

The creators of the Garena Free Fire MAX game provide the players with a new batch of redeem codes, each carrying the promise of unlocking a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, and diamonds.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 9:

  1. S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z
  2. Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
  3. K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
  4. D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
  5. Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
  6. V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
  7. A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H
  8. T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
  9. N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
  10. B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
  11. M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U

What are the benefits of using these codes?

These codes will let the player win exclusive goodies, characters, stickers, diamonds, skin for guns and more.

How to claim daily codes?

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or visit the reward section
  3. Click on the link on the redemption page
  4. Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  5. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  6. Tap on submit
  7. Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Players will have to check the in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items. These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to download and install the Garena Free Fire Max game?

Those who are willing to play the game, need to visit the respective app store named Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS. 

Search for "Garena Free Fire" in the app store and you can download and install the game on your device. You will have to create an account by opening the Free Fire app after installation.

Data safety

Safety will start with understanding how developers will collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age. 

The developer will provide this information and may update it over time.

