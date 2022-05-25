Steps to delete an Apple account, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Apple Update

Apple has confirmed that they have changed two App Store rules which will be in effect from 30 June 2022. The new update is about paid online group services offering that use its in-app payment system. Another offer is the requirement mandating which enables the developers to offer easy account deletions (along with stored personal data) within any app from the App Store which enables users to create an account.

How to delete the Apple account from the app store?

You must have signed in with Apple when you got your device. So, you will have to use the sign in with Apple REST API in order to revoke the user tokens which you will be proceeding to delete your account. It is that easy and simple.

Initially, it was majorly the process where users could only deactivate the account and it was tough for users to find out ways to delete their profile but not anymore. It indeed is insufficient to just disable or deactivate an account temporarily on Apple App Store. Users should and must have the right and ability to delete the account, along with their personal data.