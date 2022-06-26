Spotify introduces Community feature: Now see what your friends' are playing

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify

Spotify, a music streaming platform has confirmed that it is developing a new feature which will be called as Community. The new feature will enable the user to see what sort of music their friends on the platfrom are streaming in the real-time.

The Community feature will also let the mobile users to see what playlists their friends have updated in the recent times, at a dedicated place in the app, as per the report of TechCrunch.

Though the new feature has not been added on the platfrom at the time of writing, the mobile users can also access this Community feature by typing "spotify: community" in the Safari browser on their iOS device, the report states.

The addition was first spotted by Chris Messina, who shared a video of the feature on Twitter earlier this month amid a longer list of Spotify app updates.

The company offers a similar "Friend Activity" feature on the desktop but had limited users' access to that same Friend Activity on mobile devices.

Spotify said that the feature was in the early testing phases and further declined to share any further details as of now.

The music streaming platfrom has helped the company to grow in earlier days by leveraging its Facebook integration to build out its friend graph.

But, in later years, Spotify looked more towards personalisation features to give it an advantage over streaming rivals.

Inputs from IANS