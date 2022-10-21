Snapchat Update: Premium users can now schedule story expiration timeline: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat, a popular photo-sharing social media platform has rolled out a number of new features, including- Custom Story Expiration, which will enable premium subscribers to schedule the timeline for the stories accordingly.

With the new feature, premium Snapchat+ (Snapchat Plus) users will be able to set Snaps on their story and could schedule the expiry time- could schedule the time life from one hour to up to one week (as per the choice).

In an official blog post, Snapchat said, "With this new feature, you can make sure your friends see your special Snaps worth sharing longer or keep them coming back for your most fun and fleeting moments."

The blog further states, "It is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or college-bound cousin. Plus, we are always surprising subscribers with new feature drops, so Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving."

Custom Notification Sounds will further enable the users to set different tones for different friends' snaps accordingly. Hence, this feature will let the user know about who sent the Snapped them, without even looking at their handset.

Custom Camera Colour Borders will further let the users cast their favourite hue on screen as they capture content.

Snapchat+ is a premium photo-sharing platform which has a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features which are available for 3.99 USD per month.

Earlier, the company stated that it is available at launch in the US, Germany, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. However, Snapchat mentioned expanding the feature to more countries over time.

The company claims to have over 332 million people across the globe who uses Snapchat every day.

IANS

