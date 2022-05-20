Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat to introduce family safety tool, for safety of minors

Snapchat, a social media platform known for its unique filters and photo sharing, is reportedly planning to introduce a new parental control feature called "Family Center," which will allow parents to see who are the friends of their kids on the app.

As per the report filed by TechCrunch, the new feature will enable the parents to check on a minor's Snapchat account, for who has been messaging their kid for over the past seven days or more.

The report further states: "Snap is one of the last Big Tech social platforms to address the need for parental monitoring tools, though its app sees heavy use among younger users."

The Snapchat app has reportedly stated that 75 per cent of users on Snapchat are between the age group of 13 years to 34 years old. The stats are basically of over 20 countries, and furthermore, 80% of the Gen Z population had watched at least one of its Snap Original shows.

The new feature of Snapchat is expected to be useful for parents because Snapchat's friend lists are not public if we compare it with other social media platforms.

This new feature also allows parents to assist their teens in reporting abuse and harassment.

Hence, the parental control feature will allow parents to invite their teen (or teens) to the new in-app "Family Center" in order to begin the monitoring as mentioned in a report

The recipient of that invitation has the option of either accepting or declining the invitation.

Inputs from IANS