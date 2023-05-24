Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat surpasses 200 million monthly active users in India

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat has announced that it has surpassed 200 million monthly active users in India, which is one of the key global growth markets for the company. The company has stated that it remains committed to investing in India by providing a localized platform experience, implementing local content initiatives and partnerships, and placing a dedicated emphasis on regional creators through features like Spotlight and Stories.

Ajit Mohan, President, of APAC, Snap said, "We see incredible potential for partners, creators and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn't be more excited about our future.”

Mohan added, "Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward," Mohan added.

Over 120 million Snapchat users in India actively engage with content available across the Stories, Spotlight, and Partnered Content sections, which are the fourth and fifth tabs within the app.

Snapchat users in India will now be able to utilize My AI, a new experimental chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that has been tailored specifically for the platform.

Snap informed that in India, Snapchat users engage with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times each month, with more than 85 per cent of them utilizing Lenses to creatively express themselves during festive periods in the country.

Snap emphasized its ongoing dedication to delivering an exceptional experience to Snapchatters in India. The company stated its commitment to hyper-local content, nurturing home-grown creators, commemorating significant cultural events, and offering immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences that not only delight but also provide practical value to the community.

