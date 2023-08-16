Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Snapchat's 'My AI' chatbot raises concerns with unexpected behavior

'My AI' chatbot, originally designed for conversational interactions, has sparked concern as reports reveal it posting stories, a function usually restricted to regular users. This unexpected behaviour, coupled with the content of these posts—featuring videos of walls—has left users puzzled.

Image Source : PIXABAY AI integration concerns- Snapchat's 'My AI' raises transparency and Control Questions

Snapchat, a prominent messaging app widely used in the United States, has recently introduced the 'My AI' feature, an AI-powered chatbot designed for conversational interactions. However, the recent unexpected behaviour of this chatbot has raised concerns among users.

Reports indicate that Snapchat's 'My AI' has been observed posting stories, a capability typically reserved for regular users. This unusual activity has triggered a sense of unease among many users. Adding to the apprehension is the nature of the content shared through this chatbot. Users have reported instances where the chatbot uploaded stories featuring videos of walls, leaving them puzzled and concerned about the intent and purpose behind such postings.

Compounding the issue, a portion of users have encountered problems with the functionality of Snapchat's 'My AI'. These users are encountering error messages indicating that the feature is either busy or experiencing technical difficulties, rendering it inaccessible or unusable for them.

Snapchat's 'My AI' is one of the platform's attempts to integrate artificial intelligence into its messaging service, aiming to enhance user experiences and interactions. However, these recent incidents have sparked discussions about the potential implications of AI-powered interactions and the need for transparency and control in such technologies.

The situation highlights the complex nature of AI integration in everyday applications, particularly when AI systems seemingly behave unexpectedly or beyond their intended scope. It underscores the importance of rigorous testing, oversight, and user feedback in refining and improving AI-powered features to ensure they align with user expectations and ethical considerations.

