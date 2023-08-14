Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. BGMI series 2023 Live streamed: Krafton and JioCinema join forces

BGMI series 2023 Live streamed: Krafton and JioCinema join forces

Krafton has partnered with JioCinema for live streaming the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The live stream begins with The Grind's final round from August 17 to 20, followed by BGIS 2023 Round 1 streaming on August 31.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2023 12:35 IST
Krafton, jiocinema, bgis 2023
Image Source : FILE Krafton India Teams Up with JioCinema for BGIS 2023 Live Streaming

Krafton India, the creator of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), has revealed its partnership with JioCinema, an OTT platform, to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The live streaming will commence with The Grind's final round from August 17 to 20, followed by BGIS 2023's Round 1 streaming starting August 31. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be accessible on JioCinema from October 12 to 14, with match coverage scheduled between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, expressed confidence in JioCinema's ability to provide an engaging platform for BGIS, enhancing the Esports experience for viewers and inspiring the next generation of gaming champions. Sohn highlighted the significance of BGIS in fostering competitive opportunities for both amateur and professional gamers to showcase their skills.

Touted as India's largest battle royale Esports tournament, BGIS is set to witness more than 2,000 teams vying for a total prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with the winner having a chance to claim Rs 75 lakh. Last year, Skylightz Gaming secured a victory with a prize of Rs 50 lakh from the total pool of Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg playfully spar over cage fight challenge

The partnership between Krafton India and JioCinema is expected to captivate gaming enthusiasts across the nation and enrich the gaming experience by reaching a wide audience through JioCinema's extensive platform. The BGIS event will feature commentary in both Hindi and English for all preliminary matches, culminating in an exciting grand finale.

Related Stories
BGMI July Update: Here are the new features in the game- Know more

BGMI July Update: Here are the new features in the game- Know more

BGMI Ban: Krafton will cooperate with the Indian government to be back!

BGMI Ban: Krafton will cooperate with the Indian government to be back!

Krafton announced Moonbreaker, a digital miniatures game- Everything you must know

Krafton announced Moonbreaker, a digital miniatures game- Everything you must know

ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map

NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map

New State Mobile announces #LAGNASHOWDOWN Tournament in collaboration with iQOO

New State Mobile announces #LAGNASHOWDOWN Tournament in collaboration with iQOO

BGMI mobile game to launch in India after a year-long ban: All you need to know

BGMI mobile game to launch in India after a year-long ban: All you need to know

Krafton brings adedicated esports channel in India: Know more

Krafton brings adedicated esports channel in India: Know more

KRAFTON unveils Road To Valor: Empires Tournament with a 10 Lakh prize for the winner

KRAFTON unveils Road To Valor: Empires Tournament with a 10 Lakh prize for the winner

Krafton collaborates with Bugatti, adding two new luxury cars in BGMI: Know more

Krafton collaborates with Bugatti, adding two new luxury cars in BGMI: Know more

BGMI creator KRAFTON plans a $150 million investment to drive India's tech and gaming growth

BGMI creator KRAFTON plans a $150 million investment to drive India's tech and gaming growth

ALSO READ: VI's big freedom sale offers extra data bonanza for Independence Day

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News