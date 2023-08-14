BGMI series 2023 Live streamed: Krafton and JioCinema join forces

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Krafton India Teams Up with JioCinema for BGIS 2023 Live Streaming

Krafton India, the creator of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), has revealed its partnership with JioCinema, an OTT platform, to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The live streaming will commence with The Grind's final round from August 17 to 20, followed by BGIS 2023's Round 1 streaming starting August 31. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be accessible on JioCinema from October 12 to 14, with match coverage scheduled between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, expressed confidence in JioCinema's ability to provide an engaging platform for BGIS, enhancing the Esports experience for viewers and inspiring the next generation of gaming champions. Sohn highlighted the significance of BGIS in fostering competitive opportunities for both amateur and professional gamers to showcase their skills.

Touted as India's largest battle royale Esports tournament, BGIS is set to witness more than 2,000 teams vying for a total prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with the winner having a chance to claim Rs 75 lakh. Last year, Skylightz Gaming secured a victory with a prize of Rs 50 lakh from the total pool of Rs 1 crore.

The partnership between Krafton India and JioCinema is expected to captivate gaming enthusiasts across the nation and enrich the gaming experience by reaching a wide audience through JioCinema's extensive platform. The BGIS event will feature commentary in both Hindi and English for all preliminary matches, culminating in an exciting grand finale.

