Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg playfully spar over cage fight challenge

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a playful exchange on Sunday, with Musk challenging Zuckerberg to a cage fight at an undisclosed location in Italy. The Tesla CEO posted a chat with Zuckerberg on the X platform, offering to fight in Zuckerberg's “Octagon”. Zuckerberg responded, suggesting that if Musk were serious about a real MMA fight, he should train on his own and then contact him. "I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on," Zuckerberg added.

Musk, in his reply, humorously expressed doubt about his chances due to their size difference, saying, "perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

The idea was originally mentioned by American author-journalist Walter Isaacson, who stated that Musk proposed a fight at Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, California.

Zuckerberg eventually posted on Threads that he didn't think Musk was serious and it was time to move on. He mentioned that he had offered a real date for the fight and that Dana White had offered to make it a legitimate competition for charity. However, Musk hadn't confirmed a date, initially citing surgery, and later proposed a practice round instead.

Zuckerberg, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and has won medals in tournaments, stated that if Musk ever becomes serious about a real date and an official event, he knows how to reach him. Until then, he intends to focus on competition with those who take the sport seriously.

Musk had previously mentioned contacting the Italian prime minister and minister of culture for hosting the event, but Zuckerberg emphasized that no official date had been agreed upon.

The good-natured exchange between the two tech titans provided some light-hearted entertainment for their followers, highlighting their unique personalities beyond their business endeavors.

