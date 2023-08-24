Samsung introduces Odyssey Neo G9 monitor with world's first dual UHD display

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 monitor unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation, the Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, which boasts the world's inaugural Dual UHD display along with Quantum Matrix Technology for enhanced picture quality. The new monitor, available in a white variant, is priced at Rs 2,25,000. Interested buyers can make their purchases starting from 2 p.m. through various channels, including Samsung Shop, Amazon, and leading retail stores. With a resolution of 7680×2160 and a 32:9 aspect ratio in a single screen, the Odyssey Neo G9 sets new standards for immersive visuals.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business at Samsung India, remarked, "Odyssey Neo G9... makes gaming a more lifelike experience for enthusiasts." The 1000R curved 57-inch screen employs quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specifications, ensuring excellent imaging across various gaming scenarios.

Key features include the Matte Display for reduced light reflection, DisplayPort 2.1 support for faster data transfer, and Quantum Matrix Technology coupled with Quantum Mini-LED for optimal brightness and contrast. The monitor's ergonomic stand enables height and tilt adjustments for optimal viewing angles.

The slim design of the Odyssey Neo G9 incorporates Core Lighting+ & CoreSync, contributing to an immersive gaming environment ambience. Notably, the back panel of the monitor mimics game scenes and adapts to on-screen colours, enhancing the visual experience for users.

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 monitor with its groundbreaking features and cutting-edge technology reaffirms the company's commitment to elevating the gaming experience and pushing the boundaries of display technology.

