Samsung unveils exclusive Maison Margiela Edition of Galaxy Z Flip 5

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Maison Margiela Edition of Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung has recently unleashed the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela Edition, a French luxury fashion house. The Maison Margiela Edition smartphones will be available in select regions and will feature a unique design which is inspired by the fashion house's deconstructive yet refined style.

Here are the details on the price, availability, and special features of this limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Pricing and Availability

The new Maison Margiela Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 512GB storage variant at KRW 2,497,000 (which is approximately Rs. 1,59,500). If someone is willing to bag the designer edition flip 5, then they will have to participate in a lottery on the official Samsung site from 9 am to 5 pm KST on November 30.

Winners will be announced on December 1, at 9 am KST. This exclusive edition will be showcased in South Korea at selected Samsung stores from November itself. There are a limited number available for buyers in Hong Kong, China and South Korea.

Design and Inspiration

Maison Margiela Edition comes with inspiration from the fashion house's design philosophy. The phone comes in a large box which is similar to archival storage containers used in atelier stores. The box is further wrapped in a woven book cloth fabric and features Maison Margiela's signature jacket at the back. The package further includes two exclusive cases which is a a Flap leather case and a flipsuit case.

Exclusive wallpapers

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition will have two exclusive wallpapers – Trompe-L'oeil and Stitches.

The Stitches wallpaper will feature handwoven stitches on the cover and inner screens

Trompe-L'oeil wallpaper will depict the inner workings of a garment.

Packaging and other accessories

The device comes packed with a three-layered box, and along with the phone and cases, it will come accompanied by a 25W charger and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Maison Margiela Edition of Galaxy Z Flip 5

Will it be made available in India?

By the time of writing, Samsung has not yet confirmed the plans to launch the Maison Margiela Edition Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India. The base model of the smartphone in India starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and now, the device will be available in the Yellow colour variant too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications

It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display

The handset boasts a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer screen

It comes with a versatile camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a secondary 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with OIS support on the rear end.

ALSO READ: Telegram at risk as hackers using it to pull off large-scale phishing scams | Deets here

Latest Technology News