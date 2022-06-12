Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Samsung Gaming Hub users can now enjoy Microsoft Xbox - Know more

Samsung Gaming Hub and Microsoft Xbox has collaborated for bringing in a new game streaming discovery platform which the companies have recently announced.

Samsung Gaming Hub is available on teh Smart TVs introduced this year, including Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs2 and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub will become the world's first Smart TV platform to include the Xbox app on Smart TVs.

With this partnership, Samsung Gaming Hub users are now able to stream over 100 high-quality games, through the Xbox app, including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Moreover, they can play new games on day one of release from Xbox Game Studios and enjoy iconic franchises from Bethesda Softworks and more.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games," said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung.

In addition to the Xbox app, gamers can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience with minimised latency and amazing visual graphics thanks to advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung's 2022 Smart TV lineup.

"We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Revealed at CES 2022, Samsung Gaming Hub includes partnerships with leading game streaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will be available in select regions beginning June 30.

Inputs from IANS