Samsung Galaxy M13 Series: Avail of these offers during Amazon Prime Day sale

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy M13 Series

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series:

Samsung’s latest Galaxy M series smartphones – Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 – will be available at a special discounted price for the first two days of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 13999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB variant while Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and INR 13,999 for 6GB+128GB variant.

For the first two days of the Amazon Prime Day sale (July 23-24, 2022), consumers can avail of a special discount of INR 2000 on the purchase of the Galaxy M13 series using ICICI bank cards. The segment’s most affordable 11-band 5G smartphone, Galaxy M13 5G will be available at a special price of INR 11999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 13999 for the 6GB+128GB variants respectively. Galaxy M13 will be available for INR 9999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 11999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Amazon customers can avail of this discount offer on SBI bank cards as well.

Galaxy M13 5G

Segment's most affordable 5G smartphone with 11-band connectivity is powered by a 5000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The revolutionary 5G connectivity supports faster downloads and smoother video conferencing.

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery, sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display, up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus that ensures superior multitasking and a 50MP triple rear camera with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a depth lens. It also has multi-layered Knox Security that has upgraded privacy and security features like Privacy Dashboard, Smart Anti-Tracking and Sensor Indicators.

The latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series feature segment-first Auto Data Switching that lets you stay connected even if your primary SIM is out of network. Galaxy M13 series also supports up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature and expandable storage of up to 1TB. Both models come with a minimum bezel design, 15W in-box charger, stunning 50MP rear camera system, and defence-grade Knox Security.

Galaxy M13 series comes in three stunning colours - Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown. The sleek and stylish design offers a premium look and feels to the consumers.

The Galaxy M13 series will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23, 2022.

Latest Technology News