Samsung Galaxy F55 to launch in India soon: All we know far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A55 (representational Image)

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a new smartphone in the Indian Market. The company is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy F55 in the country, which has been spotted on various certification sites. The official support page for the smartphone has also gone live in the country, suggesting the imminent launch of the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

As per a report by SamMobile, the support page for SM-E556B/DS, which is the model number for the Samsung Galaxy F55, has gone live on the company’s website in India and Bangladesh. While the company is yet to announce the launch of the smartphone, the report suggests that the device will launch in both countries.

The report also says that the upcoming smartphone will be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A55, which was recently unveiled alongside the Galaxy A35.

The purported Galaxy F55 is likely to be powered by Exynos 1480 SoC. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. On the camera front, the device will get a triple rear camera setup at the back, which is likely to feature a 50MP main camera. It is also likely to get a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is likely to sport an IP67 rating and may run Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

The Galaxy F55 has been previously seen on the Bluetooth SIG website and has been confirmed to have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support. The model is anticipated to replace the Galaxy F54 5G, which was launched in India in June 2023 and is expected to have some upgrades over its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a details leaked with big upgrades and AI features: All you need to know