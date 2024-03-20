Google Pixel 8a details leaked with big upgrades and AI features: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8a details leaked with big upgrades and AI features

Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch soon this year, and as per the leaks, it is stated that the smartphone will feature a much higher upgrade than the existing Pixel 7a. Just ahead of the launch, the features of the upcoming low-budget Pixel smartphone have been leaked online.

As per the leakster, this smartphone will feature major upgrades when compared to the last existing Pixel 7a which was launched last year (2023). The new Pixel smartphone will be powered by the latest Tensor G3 processor which comes with AI features.

Google will be able to unleash this upcoming Pixel handset in Google I/O 2024 which has been scheduled in May 2024. The smartphone will run on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Upgraded Display

All the features of the new and upcoming Pixel 8a have been leaked by Android Authority. As per the website, the new Pixel smartphone will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate, along with peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits. Last year, Pixel 7a was launched with the same display size (a 6.1-inch FHD+ display) and further supported a 90Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Pixel 8a: Features

As per the given leaks, the new Google Pixel 8a will not make any upgrades when it comes to the camera. This handset will come with a dual camera setup which will have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter for best-quality video calling. The same camera setup is also available in Pixel 7a.

Upgraded Processor with AI capabilities

Talking about the processor of the new Pixel 8a, the smartphone will be powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset. The tech giant has used this processor in Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as well. The AI features will also be accompanied in the device, which will enable the device to use features like Circle To Search along with the AI Caption.

The existing Pixel 7a smartphone comes with a 4,300mAh battery and USB Type C fast charging. The phone can be supported with 128GB internal storage with 8GB RAM. We expect the upcoming to come with the same features as the existing device.

Anything about the upcoming Pixel device is based on speculation, and India TV does not assure you of the features, as the company has not made any official announcement about the same.

