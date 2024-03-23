Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung has announced the launch of a new laptop under its Galaxy series in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 4 joins the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, which were launched in February this year in the country. The laptop comes with many AI features for photo remastering, video editing, and various other tasks. It is offered in several CPU and RAM variants. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 4.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is available in two colour options: Grey and Silver. The laptop currently starts at Rs 70,990 on the company's official website for the base variant. Here is the variant-price list of the laptop:

Model Processor RAM/Storage Price Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Intel Core 5 120U 8/512GB Rs 70,990 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Intel Core 5 120U 16/512GB Rs 75,990 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Intel Core 7 150U 16/512GB Rs 85,990

Interested buyers buying the laptop from the company's official website can avail Rs 5,000 cashback or an upgrade bonus. In addition to this, students can also avail 10 percent additional discount with a valid student ID card.

The laptop is also available for purchase in the offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is powered by up to Intel Core 7 150U CPU paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB. It runs Windows 11 Home operating system.

It features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED anti-glare screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio and a RJ45 LAN port for wired Internet connectivity.

The laptop includes an AI-backed Photo Remaster tool that enables users to restore old or low-quality images. This tool can alter elements in an image, such as removing unwanted light and shade. In addition to this, the device has a built-in Galaxy Video Editor.

The Galaxy Book 4 is equipped with a 54Wh battery that supports 45W charging via a USB Type-C port. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For security, it has a fingerprint reader. In addition to this, it is equipped with one HDMI, two USB Type-C, and two USB 3.2 ports, along with a microSD card reader and an audio jack.

