Samsung Flip smartphones will let you go hands-free on Instagram, Facebook: Know-how

Meta has announced that it is introducing a new way to create hands-free on Instagram and Facebook with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and other Flip phones from Samsung.

With FlexCam on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, users can fold their smartphone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now users can create stories and reels without the need for any stand or tripod.

"We will continue to evolve our products so that they are easy to use, whether you are creating content or connecting with others," the company said in a blog post.

Using Instagram and Facebook with FlexCam will make it easier for the users to record dances, make how-to's, and favourite moments from afar, while they are on the go.

The company further stated that users can also make video calls hands-free with Messenger and WhatsApp with FlexCam.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant is testing a new live-streaming platform for influencers called "Super".

The new platform allows influencers to host live streams, earn revenue and engage with viewers. It has reportedly paid influencers between $200 and $3,000 to use the platform for 30 minutes.

