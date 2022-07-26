Rishabh Pant to interact with Noise ColorFit Pro 4 consumers: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant

Noise has been rooting deep into new-age technology to elevate consumer experience and drive engagement in the digital marketing era. The brand has recently rolled out an AI-driven campaign, in partnership with the brand ambassador Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer to send out personalized messages to the potential buyers of its recently launched flagship smartwatch, the ColorFit Pro 4 series.

Artificial Intelligence is playing a significant role in digital marketing. It is changing the way brands communicate with customers, leading to growth in almost every industry it is adopted and with an intent to identify customer interests and preferences to provide a personalized customer experience.

As a new-age brand aimed at new-age users, Noise is leveraging new-age technologies to ensure impactful engagement with its consumers. Every potential ColorFit Pro 4 user who searched for the product and didn’t complete the purchase, will receive a personalized video message from Rishabh Pant encouraging them to complete the order and enjoy the benefits of the special launch discount. The initiative is an effort to drive consumers' purchase journey from consideration to conversion.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "Consumer satisfaction is of utmost importance to us. We constantly look for avenues to improve their experience and purchase journeys with us. As a new-age brand, we believe in taking a new-age route to engage with our consumers, and the AI-integrated personalized message is only the first in this direction. We will continue to roll out engaging opportunities to offer value-driven experiences to our consumers.”

With consumer centricity at its core, Noise works on the latest technologies to create first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking products for New Age India. This innovative way of interacting with consumers will help the brand to offer personalized experiences that delight users and build loyalty.

