Redmi set to launch affordable 5G smartphone with fast charging and bigger battery

After the successful launch of Redmi 12 5G, the company is now all set to introduce another affordable 5G smartphone in the Indian market. We have witnessed some details about the battery and charging capabilities of the device as they surfaced online. The upcoming budget device of Redmi has been spotted with the internal codename ‘Breeze’.

Recently Realme also announced about coming up with the cheap 5G handset in the market. The upcoming device will be launched in India soon and will be priced at around Rs 10,000. It is said to have a neck-to-neck competition with the upcoming phone from Redmi can give a tough competition to the existing affordable Realme C67 5G smartphone.

Battery and charging details: Leaked

A famous Chinese tipster Experience More has recently shared the leaked details about the forthcoming Redmi 13 5G smartphone- saying that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, with no major upgrades. Also, the handset will be launched with a robust 5000mAh battery, which will be accompanied by a rapid 33W USB Type-C fast charging strength.

It is worth noting that the upcoming smartphone from Redmi will be an upgrade to the existing budget smartphone which supports charging speeds of up to 18W.

It is said that the device is internally codenamed N19, and it has been spotted bearing the model number 2406ERN9CC. It is very interesting to know that the device has been listed under the name 2406ERN9CI in India- indicating an imminent launch.

Moreover, another variant of this smartphone, which has been labelled with the model number 24066PC95I, has further surfaced in India and it is speculated to be the POCO M7 5G.

Both Redmi and POCO handsets are anticipated to debut on the Android 14 operating system layered by the HyperOS.

Redmi 12 5G: Specifications

Redmi 12 5G has been launched with a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display, with 90Hz refresh rate support. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the handset comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM support and up to 128GB internal storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging feature.

On the camera front, the budget 5G smartphone from Redmi comes with a dual camera setup. It will have a 50MP main and 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device will have an 8MP selfie shooter.

