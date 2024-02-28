Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Best discounts and buying offers live now

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi recently launched its Note 13 series in India, and the flagship model, Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is now available with enticing offers, allowing customers to save thousands of rupees on their purchases.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is a mid-budget smartphone, which comes with impressive features like a 200MP camera, a vegan leather finish and a curved AMOLED display. These features make the handset more attractive for consumers who are seeking a premium smartphone at an affordable price point.

The handset is available in three storage variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in three colour options:

Fusion Black

Fusion Purple

Fusion White.

Featuring a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor. The device is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and it is coupled with up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 8MP and 2MP cameras as well. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Offers for Customers

Customers could avail of exclusive offers on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G when they shop from the official website of the company (Mi.com) and Flipkart. Shoppers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 and a Mi exchange offer of up to Rs 2,500, is further coupled with interest-free EMI options with a downpayment of Rs 9,000.

