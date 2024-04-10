Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Realme P1 5G series: Design and colour revealed ahead of the launch

Realme P1 5G series: Design and colour revealed ahead of the launch

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in the Indian market under the P series. The smartphones will be officially launched on April 15, and the handsets' colour and design will be revealed ahead of the launch.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 14:10 IST
Realme P1 series
Image Source : REALME Realme P1 series

Realme, a smartphone gadget brand is set to launch its P1 5G series in India on April 15, and the company has now unveiled the complete design and colour options for the lineup, comprising the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G.

Colour variants

Realme P1 5G will be available in two colour variants- Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.

Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available in two colour variants- Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red.

Design

  • Both the models will feature a glossy finish rear panel with a different pattern.
  • The rear camera module is said to be slightly elevated which reminiscences the luxury watch-inspired designs.
  • Realme P1 5G will have a triple rear camera setup and a flat AMOLED display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot.
  • Realme P1 Pro 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, along with a curved AMOLED display and extremely slim bezels.

Key features

  • Both models support wired SuperVOOC charging and boast TUV-certified displays.
  • Incorporate proprietary Rainwater Touch feature for usability in wet conditions.
  • Realme P1 5G is officially confirmed to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and will be priced below Rs 15,000 in the Indian market.
  • Realme P1 5G will further have a 120Hz AMOLED display which will boast 2,000 nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification.

The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a seven-layer VC cooling system for efficient thermal management.

Realme's commitment to the Indian market

Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme, will emphasize the P series' design which has been tailored for Indian consumers, reflecting the brand's commitment to meeting their unique preferences.

Related Stories
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19999: Details here

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19999: Details here

Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2: Here's what we know so far

Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2: Here's what we know so far

Realme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

Realme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

Realme 12X goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, availability

Realme 12X goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, availability

Realme to launch new smartphone series in India soon: What we know so far

Realme to launch new smartphone series in India soon: What we know so far

Realme to launch new ‘P Series' in the Indian market under mid-range segment: Details here

Realme to launch new ‘P Series' in the Indian market under mid-range segment: Details here

Realme to launch P1 series 5G in India on April 15: Here's what to expect

Realme to launch P1 series 5G in India on April 15: Here's what to expect

The announcement will further highlight Realme's achievement of shipping 100 million smartphones in India in 2023 - showcasing the brand's significant presence and success in the market.

Overall, the Realme P1 5G series is the combination of advanced features, innovative design and tailored offerings for Indian consumers, which will be positioning itself as a formidable contender in the competitive smartphone market.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp working on new feature to recommend contacts for initiating new conversations

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement