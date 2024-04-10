Realme P1 5G series: Design and colour revealed ahead of the launch

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme P1 series

Realme, a smartphone gadget brand is set to launch its P1 5G series in India on April 15, and the company has now unveiled the complete design and colour options for the lineup, comprising the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G.

Colour variants

Realme P1 5G will be available in two colour variants- Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.

Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available in two colour variants- Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red.

Design

Both the models will feature a glossy finish rear panel with a different pattern.

The rear camera module is said to be slightly elevated which reminiscences the luxury watch-inspired designs.

Realme P1 5G will have a triple rear camera setup and a flat AMOLED display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot.

will have a triple rear camera setup and a flat AMOLED display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot. Realme P1 Pro 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, along with a curved AMOLED display and extremely slim bezels.

Key features

Both models support wired SuperVOOC charging and boast TUV-certified displays.

Incorporate proprietary Rainwater Touch feature for usability in wet conditions.

Realme P1 5G is officially confirmed to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and will be priced below Rs 15,000 in the Indian market.

is officially confirmed to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and will be priced below Rs 15,000 in the Indian market. Realme P1 5G will further have a 120Hz AMOLED display which will boast 2,000 nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification.

The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a seven-layer VC cooling system for efficient thermal management.

Realme's commitment to the Indian market

Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme, will emphasize the P series' design which has been tailored for Indian consumers, reflecting the brand's commitment to meeting their unique preferences.

The announcement will further highlight Realme's achievement of shipping 100 million smartphones in India in 2023 - showcasing the brand's significant presence and success in the market.

Overall, the Realme P1 5G series is the combination of advanced features, innovative design and tailored offerings for Indian consumers, which will be positioning itself as a formidable contender in the competitive smartphone market.

