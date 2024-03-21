Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with support for WiFi 7, more launched: Check availability, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPDRAGON Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Qualcomm has announced the launch of a new chipset. The newly launched Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is the latest addition to the Snapdragon 7-series portfolio. It is the most advanced mid-range chipset and comes with support for on-device generative AI models like Llama 2, Gemini Nano, and Baichuan-7B. When compared to previous models, the newly launched chipset offers up to 15 percent and 45 percent better CPU and GPU performance respectively. Other features of the chipset include support for capturing 200-megapixel images, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, mmWave, and Sub6 5G networks. Here are all the details you need to know about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 availability

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (model number SM7675-AB) will be featured in smartphones from manufacturers such as OnePlus, Realme, and Sharp. The chipmaker announced on Thursday that the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is anticipated to be launched within the next two months. However, the company has not yet disclosed the markets in which these smartphones will be available.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 specifications

The new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, as revealed by Qualcomm, consists of one Arm Cortex-X4 'prime' core clocked at 2.8GHz, four 'performance' cores clocked at 2.6GHz and three 'efficiency' cores with a peak clock speed of 1.9GHz. This chipset supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5x memory at speeds of up to 4200MHz, as well as UFS 4.0 storage and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 also offers support for on-device generative AI models. These include large language models (LLMs) such as Gemini Nano and Llama 2, as well as large vision models (LVMs). The company also states that the processor supports on-device multi-language translation and transcription for international media.

The new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 supports displays with up to Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports external displays with up to 8K resolution. In addition to this, it offers support for the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, spatial audio, and head tracking.

The chipset is equipped with triple 18-bit image signal processors (ISPs), enabling it to capture 200-megapixel images. It supports capturing HDR video at 4K/60fps and features Snapdragon Low Light Vision (LLV) support for videos captured in dark areas.

The new Qualcomm chip comes with a Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF system, offering a peak download speed of up to 4.2Gbps. It supports both mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks and also features Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) for 5G and 4G networks. This chip is the first in the Snapdragon 7 series to support Wi-Fi 7 networks with high-band simultaneous (HBS) multilink.

In addition to this, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, LE audio, Snapdragon Sound, and Qualcomm's aptX audio codecs.

