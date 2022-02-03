Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
Portronics launches Pico 10- Smart Music LED Projector at Rs 29,990

Portronics has launched the ‘Pico 10’- Smart Music LED Projector at Rs. 29,990. The projector is available on Amazon.in, the company’s official website with other leading online and offline stores.

February 03, 2022
Portronics, a portable consumer electronics brand has launched the ‘Pico 10’- Smart Music LED Projector at a price point of Rs. 29,990. The projector is available on Amazon.in, the company’s official website and on other leading online and offline stores.

Pico 10 is a compact and portable LED projector combined with a stereo wireless music system. It features a powerful 280 Lumens LED lamp and is powered by Android 9.0 OS. It can project images and videos up to a super large 150 inches on any surface, claims Portronics. The mini projector is capable to deliver 480p resolutions and packs a 5,200 mAh battery which can last for 160 minutes with continuous playtime, claimed the company.

Portronics has a clubbed stereo 5W wireless speaker system, and keystone corrections to align and set perfect dimensions when focused on a wall or screens from various angles. Also, for music, users can connect to a USB pen drive, AUX or Bluetooth. Also for gaming, the projector is compatible with gaming consoles like Xbox and PS3/4. 

With options for auto and manual keystone corrections, you can take complete control of where you want your work or entertainment to begin. The device comes with an HDMI port and the user can further connect the projector wirelessly using Miracast. Pico 10 comes with a 12-month warranty period.

 

