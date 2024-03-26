Poco C61 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco C61

Poco has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Poco C61 is priced under Rs 10,000 and succeeds the Poco C51, which was launched last year in the country. The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch dot drop display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Poco C61 India price and availability

The Poco C61 is offered in three colours: Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black. The smartphone is available in two different RAM and storage combinations: 4+64GB and 6+128GB. The 4+64GB and the 6+128GB variants are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 respectively. The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart starting March 28 from 12PM onwards.

Inserted buyers can avail Rs 500 off on the smartphone available for the first day of the sale only.

Poco C61 specifications

The Poco C61 is powered by the MediaTek G36 coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB. It runs Android 14 operating system.

It features a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 500nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It smartphone gets an 8MP AI Dual camera with a 1.12 μm pixel, f/2.0 aperture, and AF at the back. It also gets a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It supports up to 4G network, Side Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, and more.

“We are confident that the POCO C61 will redefine expectations for budget smartphones, and we eagerly anticipate our customers' firsthand experience with it,” Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India said.

