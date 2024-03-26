Lenovo Tab M11 India launch on March 26: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Tab M11

Lenovo introduced its Lenovo Tab M11 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Earlier, the company confirmed its availability in the US starting in April this year. Now, it has also confirmed the India availability of the tablet. Lenovo has also revealed the design and some key features of the tablet via a microsite. Here are all the details of Lenovo Tab M11 that you need to know.

Lenovo Tab M11 India launch and availability

Lenovo has created a dedicated microsite for the tablet on Amazon. As per the information available on the microsite, the upcoming Lenovo Tab M11 will launch in India on March 26 at 11am IST. The tablet will be available in Luna Grey shade and will be up for sale via Amazon in India. The microsite suggests that the India variant will be similar to the global variant. The tab will be compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen but will not be sold with it and the buyers will have to buy one separately.

Lenovo Tab M11 specifications

The Indian variant of the Lenovo Tab M11 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet will run Android 13-based UI and is confirmed to get an upgrade to up to Android 15. It will also get security patches until January 2028.

The tablet will feature an 11-inch WUXGA IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak of 400nits. The device will pack a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The tablet will offer a total video playback time of up to 10 hours, as per the company claim.

The Indian variant of the tablet will come with a TUV Rheinland and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance rating. It will weigh 465g and measure 7.15mm in thickness.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp reportedly working on AI-powered features: Here's what we know so far