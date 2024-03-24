WhatsApp reportedly working on AI-powered features: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will be powered by generative AI. The upcoming feature will let users edit their images using a generated AI-powered editing tool. The feature is likely to allow users to quickly modify an image's background, restyle it, or 'expand' it using AI. In addition to this, the company is also working on a new feature, which will allow users to ask questions directly from the company’s Meta AI service.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.13 update contains code for an AI-powered image editor. The publication also shared a screenshot of the early version of the feature. As seen in the screenshot, there is a green icon located at the top, to the left of the HD icon. Tapping it displays three options: Backdrop, Restyle, and Expand. Since the feature is still being developed, it is currently unclear what each of these features does.

Image Source : WABETAINFOWhatsApp AI powered Image editor tool

In addition to this, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.7.14) includes a new feature discovered by WABetaInfo. This version of WhatsApp Beta allows users to ask questions to Meta AI, the company's generative AI assistant for Meta products, using the search bar at the top of the app. Meta AI is designed to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Image Source : WABETAINFOWhatsApp Meta AI feature

The following features are still in development, so even after updating the app to the latest version, you won't be able to test them out. These features are expected to undergo further refinement and improvement before being rolled out to testers on the beta channel and eventually to all users. It is anticipated that these features will also be made available to iOS users, ensuring that both mobile platforms have the same set of features.

