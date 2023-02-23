PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

Follow us on Image Source : PLAYSTATION Playstation

Sony has announced that its ‘State of Play’ will be broadcasted today. The telecast will showcase the upcoming PlayStation 5 along with the PlayStation VR2 games too. Those who are willing to watch the event can log in to the youtube page titled ‘State of Play | February 23, 2023 | [ENGLISH]’

Here is a detailed guide to know- where to watch the show, when will it start, a list of places to stream the State of Play event live, and the latest PS announcements.

State of Play 2023: What time will it start Start Time

The State of Play will start streaming at 2:30 am and will run for around 15 minutes approximately.

Where to Watch?

You can broadcast it by yourself if you want to watch the State of Play live. Some streaming also take place across channels like:

Roku

Apple TV

Pluto TV

Plex Live TV

What to Expect

We are expecting this upcoming State of Play event to announce a number of new games, along with the two expected announcements- PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation VR2. Some PS games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios, details on the five new VR titles are set to release later this year (as per the media reports).

