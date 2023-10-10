OnePlus products available below Rs 30,000 for festive gifting

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus offers high-quality products under Rs 30,000

OnePlus has introduced a range of enticing offers on its products for the festive season, with a particular focus on the OnePlus Nord series. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G smartphones come with impressive deals. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a 50-megapixel camera. Customers can avail of a Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000, along with a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, offers efficient performance with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Customers can get a Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000.

OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Pad Go, an affordable tablet with a stunning 2.4K resolution. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go can avail of a Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and a discounted OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover for Rs 1,399.

OnePlus offers a series of audio solutions, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with dual drivers and noise cancellation, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC with exceptional noise cancellation. Customers can avail of various discounts and No-cost EMI options on these audio products.

For smart TV buyers, OnePlus provides discounts and offers on the OnePlus TV portfolio, including the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro with an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 2,000 and No Cost EMI options. Other OnePlus TVs also have enticing instant bank offers and No-cost EMI deals.

OnePlus has partnered with banks like ICICI Bank, OneCard, SBI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank to provide bank offers across its products, both online and offline. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which supports active noise cancellation, offers an Instant Bank Discount and a temporary price discount.

Customers can find these offers at OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, among other platforms. The festive season deals are designed to enhance the OnePlus community's experience and provide high-value products at attractive price points.

