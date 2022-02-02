OnePlus Nord 2T expected to launch in April: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus has been increasing its portfolio post merging with OPPO. Last week, OnLeaks claimed that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a new Nord smartphone dubbed Nord 2T, the primary T collection smartphone for the Nord lineup.

As per the sources and reports, the OnePlus Nord 2T might launch around April-May in India will be in the bracket of Rs 30,000-40,000, as OnePlus Nord 2T will be the replacement of the Nord 2.

Also, sources state that the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 CE is further anticipated to launch on February 11, which will be price tagged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 according to its variants. The OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly launching in India someday in March 2022. There is another Nord-branded smartphone that is expected to launch in July-August and will be priced at Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

As per OnLeaks, OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly function with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, the smartphone will run on the Android 12 based totally OxygenOS 12 and will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Boosted with a 4,500mAh battery, the new OnePlus is expected to come with an 80W SuperVOOC charging adaptor which was boxed with the OnePlus 10 Pro too.

Also, for photography, it is expected that Nord 2T will feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Also, a 32MP sensor on the front.

Although the expected specs seem promising, we cannot give any assurance for the promised delivery as, there is tough competition in the market, where a number of brands have been working on devices with similar specs.