OnePlus Nord 2T available at Rs 27,499: All the launch offers you must know

OnePlus has officially launched Nord 2T 5G smartphone which is available in two storage variants and colour options- Jade Fog (green) and Grey Shadow (black) colours.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 33,999.

The handset is available on the official website of OnePlus India and on Amazon India which is the official e-commerce partner for the company. The official site of OnePlus India is further offering a no-cost EMI to buyers for up to three months. The same bank offers are available on Amazon.

OnePlus is further offering a Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and credit cards. The same is the case for the EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit cards. This enables the customers to buy the smartphone at Rs 27,499 and Rs 32,499 respectively.

The new OnePlus has brought back the alert slider to the handset which was missing in the recently added handsets- OnePlus 10R and Nord 2 CE.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Features:

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. The device supports HDR10+ and is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The device is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For photography, the handset comes with the switch of triple rear cameras featuring two large round cutouts which look very similar to the cutouts you could see in Huawei's recent launched handset. The rear camera features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor at the back.

On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfies shooter. The handset is based on Android 12 OS and is layered with OxygenOS 12.1, and for battery, the device supports 89W SuperVOOC fast charging, for the 4,500mAh battery.