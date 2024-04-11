OnePlus devices could reportedly go off store shelves in India starting May: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus

Major retailers could reportedly stop selling OnePlus devices in India starting May 1, 2024. As per a report, the South Indian Organised Retailers Association (ORA) has announced this development in a letter. According to the directive by ORA, which commands big stores in the south like Poorvika, Sangeetha, and Big C., it will discontinue the sales of OnePlus mobile devices across retailers under its network. Here are all the details you need to know.

As per reports, the association has cited ongoing issues with OnePlus and its products as the reason behind its latest move. The letter, accessed by a publication, was addressed to OnePlus India's Director of Sales, Rajeet Singh. It described pending issues and challenges faced by retailers while detailing with OnePlus products.

The association has pointed out that OnePlus consistently sets low profit margins, which makes it difficult for retailers to sustain their businesses. It has also mentioned that there are delays in processing warranty and service claims, which leads to customer dissatisfaction. Retailers also claimed that they often have to bundle products and services with OnePlus devices, which limits their ability to cater to customer needs and results in an unsold inventory of devices.

OnePlus has not yet commented on the move by the South Indian Organised Retailers Association.

However, OnePlus has been selling its smartphones directly to customers via its website and e-commerce platforms for several years, bypassing middlemen. So, interested buyers will not face any issues even if ORA moves ahead with its plan.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has launched the Nord CE4 smartphone with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM in India. The handset will officially go on sale from April 4 onwards at a starting price of Rs 24,999 onwards via the official website as well as other channel partners.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 12 gets discount on Flipkart: Check out offer details here