OnePlus 12 gets discount on Flipkart: Check out offer details here

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in India on January 23, 2024. Now, just two months after its launch, the smartphone is available at a discount on Flipkart. This is the first time, since its launch, that the smartphone has received a discount since its launch. Some of the highlights of the OnePlus 12 include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6.82-inch display, triple rare camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 5,400 mAh battery, and more. Here are all the details about the Flipkart discount you need to know.

OnePlus 12 Flipkart discount

OnePlus 12 is available in Silky Black and Flowy Emerald colours in India. At the launch, the 12GB RAM+256GB variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB RAM+512GB variant was available for 69,999.

Now, the 12GB RAM+256GB in Silky Black colour is available for 63,100 on Flipkart while the same variant in Flowy Emerald colour is priced at Rs 64,000. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM+512GB variant in Silky Black colour is priced at Rs 68,247 and the same phone in Flowy Emerald colour is available for Rs 69,300.

Interested buyers can also avail an extra 10 percent off with HSBC and Citi Bank credit cards. They can get 10 percent off with ICICI Bank RuPay credit cards. Currently, the exchange option is not available on the Flipkart app.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 750 GPU. The chipset is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.82-inch ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the camera front, it gets triple rear camera at the back, which includes 50MP main camera, 64MP telephoto sensor and 48MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets 32MP front camera. The smartphone packs a 5,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

