OnePlus 12's camera event on November 9: What to expect?

OnePlus 12 Camera Event: The OnePlus 12, the highly-anticipated successor to the OnePlus 11, is about to launch in China and is set to make its way to India as well. The company has confirmed that this flagship phone will sport a 2K BOE X1 OLED display. However, before its official launch, OnePlus has plans to showcase the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 12 at an event scheduled for November 9th.

Sneak Peek of Camera Samples

To build anticipation, the company has also shared some camera samples on the social platform Weibo. These pictures were taken in a coffee shop and are of the same subject but from various distances. It is rumored that the OnePlus 12 will house a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

Camera Specifications

The OnePlus 12's camera setup is expected to include three primary sensors. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a wide f/1.7 aperture. Additionally, there's a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera and the aforementioned 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera is likely to be in place.

Other Expected Features

Besides the camera and display, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The flagship smartphone will feature a newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, backed by an Adreno GPU. It will run on an Android 14-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. Powering the device is a 5,400mAh battery, supported by rapid 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

