OnePlus 12's camera and display specs teased ahead of launch - Check details

OnePlus 12 Camera Specs Revealed: One of the upcoming Android flagships, the OnePlus 12, has officially teased its camera and display specifications ahead of its China launch. According to OnePlus' Weibo account, the phone will feature the Sony LYT-808 sensor, teased as the most powerful in its class.

According to the report of Android Authority, the collaboration with Hasselblad, known for its imaging expertise, will continue with the OnePlus 12. Additionally, a 64MP periscope zoom camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and a 1/2-inch sensor is highlighted.

In comparison, the OnePlus 11 has a 32MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and the OPPO Find X6 Pro boasts a 50MP periscope zoom camera with 2.8x optical zoom. Although the exact zoom mechanism is not confirmed, OnePlus may use a combination of optical and in-sensor zoom, similar to the OnePlus Open.

Reportedly, the OnePlus 12 will use OPPO image algorithms, including Ultra-Clear Image Quality for precision, Hyperlight, and Shadow for balanced contrast, and Natural Color with Hasselblad's color optimisation. The real-world performance of these algorithms will be revealed upon the phone's global launch.

Additionally, OnePlus confirmed a 2K resolution "ProXDR" display for the OnePlus 12, without providing detailed specifications. The display branding mirrors that of the OnePlus Open.

Besides the camera and display, the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery, which can be charged rapidly with either 100W wired charging or 50W wireless charging.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets released, anticipation is building for the new wave of Android flagships, with the OnePlus 12 set to be a notable contender.

