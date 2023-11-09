Like never before! NASA shares breathtaking image of Earth's Aurora - SEE PIC

Follow us on Image Source : NASA'S INSTAGRAM NASA shares stunning Aurora photo from ISS

NASA recently treated space enthusiasts with a breathtaking photo of an aurora from the International Space Station (ISS). The stunning green aurora illuminated the skies above Utah, US, creating a captivating halo on Sunday night.

"Cloudy with a chance of glow, An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station (@ISS) soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime. Auroras are brilliant ribbons of light weaving across Earth's northern or southern polar regions," NASA mentioned in a post on Instagram.

According to NASA, auroras are luminous ribbons of light that appear in Earth's northern or southern polar regions. These atmospheric phenomena are triggered by solar storms on the sun's surface, releasing vast clouds of electrically charged particles into space.

"Earth’s surface is pictured below the aurora’s green haze, in an image taken from the International Space Station. Lights dot Earth’s surface from underneath a sheet of clouds," said NASA

The space agency stated that energetically charged particles from solar events are carried to Earth by the solar wind—the shared image showcased Earth's surface below the green aurora, captured from the ISS. Lights from the planet dotted the surface beneath a layer of clouds, with portions of the space station visible in the image's right-hand corner.

NASA's post shared a day ago, has garnered over 383,000 likes and various reactions. Enthusiastic users in the comments section expressed awe, describing the image as "amazing" and "beautiful."

