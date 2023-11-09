What is WhatsApp's protect IP address feature and how does it work? Step-by-step guide here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Whatsapp New Privacy Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new privacy feature to protect users' IP addresses during calls. This means that the IP address, which might reveal information like geographical location or internet provider, will now be shielded for increased privacy. The feature passes on calls through WhatsApp's servers which prevents participants from seeing each other's IP addresses.

In many calling apps, including WhatsApp, direct peer-to-peer connections enhance call quality and speed by sharing IP addresses between participants. However, this exposes users' IP addresses during a call. This new privacy feature aims to address concerns raised by privacy-conscious users who want to keep such information confidential.

How to Enable the Feature

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Tap on the Settings icon. Select Privacy. Scroll down to the Advanced section. Toggle on the option next to "Protect IP address in calls."

Key Things to Note

Enabling this feature might slightly impact call quality because calls will now be routed through WhatsApp servers instead of directly between devices. This trade-off ensures enhanced privacy by preventing IP addresses from being visible to other call participants.

Benefits of this Feature

For those who prioritise privacy, this feature adds an extra layer of security by concealing IP addresses. It's especially designed for users who are cautious about sharing information such as their approximate location or internet provider during calls.

Search Message by Date on WhatsApp Web

Furthermore, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature on WhatsApp Web that allows users to easily search for messages based on specific dates. This feature comes in handy while looking for messages from a particular day, such as important information or memorable events from the past.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio's Rs 866 plan now offers 'Swiggy One Lite' subscription: Check details

ALSO READ | OnePlus 11 available on massive discount ahead of Diwali. Check where and how

Latest Technology News