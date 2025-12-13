Dense fog triggers multi-vehicle crash on Greater Noida Expressway, many injured Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to several vehicles. A white car was seen mounted on the central divider with its front end crushed, while a truck stood nearby.

Noida:

A major accident involving more than a dozen vehicles was reported on Saturday morning on the Noida Expressway after dense fog reduced visibility across the Delhi-NCR region. The collision involved several cars and trucks and resulted in multiple injuries, officials said. The crash occurred on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal (KGP) Expressway.

The six-lane, 135-kilometre corridor connects parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is a crucial route for inter-state traffic.

Vehicles badly damaged

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to several vehicles. A white car was seen mounted on the central divider with its front end crushed, while a truck stood nearby. Another car was trapped beneath a heavy vehicle, highlighting the force of the collision.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate confirmed that police teams reached the site soon after the accident. Authorities said traffic control measures were put in place and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to thick fog and smog on Saturday, leading to poor visibility on roads and highways. The weather conditions are believed to have played a major role in the accident, which also caused long traffic snarls on the expressway.