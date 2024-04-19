OnePlus 11R Solar Red variant now available in new RAM, storage configuration

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11R Solar Red variant

OnePlus has announced a new colour variant of one of its smartphones. The company has launched a Solar Red colour for one of the variants of the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone. Earlier, Solar Red colour was only available with the 18GB + 512GB configuration of the smartphone. Now, the OnePlus has launched the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration of the OnePlus 11R in Solar Red colour. Here are all the details you need to know.

OnePlus 11R in Solar Red variant India price

The OnePlus 11R 5G is now available in India with a new Solar Red color option for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone was launched in February last year with Galatic Silver and Sonic Black variants, which are currently priced at Rs. 32,999. The new Solar Red variant is priced at Rs. 35,999 and will be available alongside the existing variants.

In October of last year, OnePlus introduced the Solar Red version of its OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone. However, this variant was only available for the high-end model, which featured 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Unfortunately, the Solar Red variant is currently not listed on the company's website.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 1,240 x 2,772 pixels resolution, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz.

On the camera front, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC flash charging support. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

