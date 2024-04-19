Vivo V30e India launch next month: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30e

A day after teasing its new smartphone, Vivo has confirmed its India launch date. The upcoming Vivo V30e will launch in India next month. The smartphone will succeed Vivo V29e, which was launched last year in the country. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 5,500mAh battery, and a curved display. Here are all the details you need to know.

Vivo V30e India launch date

The Vivo V30e will launch in India on May 2 at 12MP IST. It will be available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour. The company is yet to announce more details on the availability of the smartphone.

“Elegance, personified. The all-new Vivo V30e with a unique Textured Ribbon. Launching 2nd May,” Vivo wrote in an X post.

Vivo V30e specifications

The company has launched a dedicated microsite on its official website for its new smartphone. According to the information available on the microsite, the smartphone will be available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour options. It will feature a dual rear camera unit with Aura light LED flash and a 50MP primary sensor. The device will also have a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system. It will come with a 5,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver four years of battery health and double battery lifespan compared to the industry standard.

The upcoming Vivo V30e is expected to offer upgrades compared to last year's model, which is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo V29e is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and comes with 8GB RAM. It runs on the Android 13 operating system, and has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

ALSO READ: Vivo T3x launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability