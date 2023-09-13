Badminton star PV Sindhu meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, extends friendly sports challenge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PV Sindhu meets Tim Cook at Apple event

Renowned Indian badminton star PV Sindhu had a memorable encounter with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, during a launch event in California. The occasion was Apple's unveiling of its next-generation iPhones, held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, USA. The distinguished guest at the event was none other than two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sindhu shared a selfie capturing the moment with Tim Cook, describing it as "unforgettable." She also extended a friendly invitation to Cook for a future badminton match on his next visit to India.

In her Instagram post, Sindhu wrote, "An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next."

In another post, the 28-year-old athlete shared pictures of her interaction with Cook and expressed her excitement for the Apple keynote event, anticipating innovation, excitement, surprises, and insightful conversations. She concluded the post by thanking Tim Cook.

Apple's event on Tuesday featured the debut of the new iPhone series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. These devices come packed with industry-leading features, marking a significant milestone for the tech giant. Notably, the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available globally starting September 22, aligning with Apple's commitment to manufacturing in India and strengthening its presence in the country.

