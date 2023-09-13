Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Badminton star PV Sindhu meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, extends friendly sports challenge

Badminton star PV Sindhu meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, extends friendly sports challenge

Apple's event on Tuesday featured the debut of the new iPhone series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2023 22:47 IST
PV Sindhu, Tim Cook, apple event
Image Source : FILE PV Sindhu meets Tim Cook at Apple event

Renowned Indian badminton star PV Sindhu had a memorable encounter with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, during a launch event in California. The occasion was Apple's unveiling of its next-generation iPhones, held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, USA. The distinguished guest at the event was none other than two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sindhu shared a selfie capturing the moment with Tim Cook, describing it as "unforgettable." She also extended a friendly invitation to Cook for a future badminton match on his next visit to India.

In her Instagram post, Sindhu wrote, "An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next."

India Tv - Badminton, PV Sindhu, Tim Cook

Image Source : TWITTERBadminton star PV Sindhu meets Apple CEO Tim Cook

In another post, the 28-year-old athlete shared pictures of her interaction with Cook and expressed her excitement for the Apple keynote event, anticipating innovation, excitement, surprises, and insightful conversations. She concluded the post by thanking Tim Cook.

Related Stories
Apple's September 12 event: Get ready for AirPods with USB-C charging

Apple's September 12 event: Get ready for AirPods with USB-C charging

Apple Music gives 6 months free to newbies: Know more

Apple Music gives 6 months free to newbies: Know more

Indian-made iPhone 15 to launch globally simultaneously: Know more

Indian-made iPhone 15 to launch globally simultaneously: Know more

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Lightest Pro model yet? Check details here

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Lightest Pro model yet? Check details here

Apple iPhone 15 series and more to launch tonight: Here's when and where to watch and what to expect

Apple iPhone 15 series and more to launch tonight: Here's when and where to watch and what to expect

Apple 2023 event: Price predictions for new iPhones in India

Apple 2023 event: Price predictions for new iPhones in India

Apple Event 2023: AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB‐C charging | All details

Apple Event 2023: AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB‐C charging | All details

Apple announces iOS 17 to go live on September 18 as a free update

Apple announces iOS 17 to go live on September 18 as a free update

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Price and availability | Know how much it costs in India

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Price and availability | Know how much it costs in India

iPhone 14 series gets price drop after iPhone 15 launch: Here's the updated price

iPhone 14 series gets price drop after iPhone 15 launch: Here's the updated price

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: Check price and availability in India

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: Check price and availability in India

Apple's event on Tuesday featured the debut of the new iPhone series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. These devices come packed with industry-leading features, marking a significant milestone for the tech giant. Notably, the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available globally starting September 22, aligning with Apple's commitment to manufacturing in India and strengthening its presence in the country.

ALSO READ: Google's YouTube Music to bring native support to Apple HomePod

ALSO READ: Apple cuts prices for iPhone 14 Series post iPhone 15 launch: Check details here

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News