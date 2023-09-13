Google's YouTube Music to bring native support to Apple HomePod

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube Music prepares to integrate with HomePod

Google's YouTube Music is gearing up to make its mark on Apple's HomePod, with plans to introduce native integration and Siri support, according to recent discoveries by a user known as @aaronp613. While Apple's HomePod has allowed users to seamlessly integrate various music services, not many have taken advantage of this feature. Notably, Spotify is still notably absent from the HomePod ecosystem.

However, it seems that Google is poised to capitalize on this opportunity. Within YouTube Music app's code, there's evidence of a new Home glyph and a URL for "ytm_connect_with_homepod." This discovery strongly suggests that Google is actively working on bringing HomePod support to the YouTube Music app shortly.

For users, this development could be a game-changer. Once YouTube Music is integrated with HomePod, users who rely on the music streaming service will have the option to connect their HomePod devices seamlessly. They will be able to use voice commands with Siri to directly stream songs from the YouTube Music service.

However, if YouTube Music is not set as the default music service, Siri will default to the primary service for music playback. Users must then specify that they want to hear music from YouTube Music. Nonetheless, it is expected that users will have the option to set YouTube Music as their default music app, simplifying the process and ensuring their preferred service is always used.

This move marks a significant step in the integration of YouTube Music into the Apple ecosystem and enhances the versatility of HomePod devices. With Siri support, users can enjoy a more seamless and voice-controlled music experience, making it easier than ever to enjoy their favourite tracks through YouTube Music on their HomePods.

While this integration is not yet live, the discovery of the code in the YouTube Music app suggests that the feature may be rolled out soon, providing YouTube Music users with an enhanced music streaming experience on their Apple HomePod devices.

