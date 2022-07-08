Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: Here are the additional discounts and offer

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is finally launching tomorrow!

Finally, the wait is over, as the company is set to unleash the most awaited flagship smartphone named Phone (1).

How to attend the live event?

The reveal is on July 12, at 16:00 BST which is around 8:30 PM on Tuesday.

You can watch the live event online by signing up to get notified.

What to expect from Nothing Phone (1)

Over the past month, there have been many leaks related to the specifications of the smartphone. So far we have got to know what all the smartphones will feature, as per the leaks and speculations:

The smartphone will have a semi-transparent body and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing has further revealed the design of the Phone (1) and as per the reports, Pei claims that the flagship smartphone has been designed to rival Apple iPhones.

Keeping straight on the specifications of the smartphone, we expect the device to feature a USB-C port for charging and a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is further guessed that the new smartphone might support wireless charging, which we witnessed being supported by the Ear 1 earbuds from the company.

Pricing

On the pricing front, the new Phone (1) is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 but it is all about guessing at this moment and it is tomorrow when the brand is to raise all the curtains.

Additional offer:

Though the smartphone is already registered on Flipkart. It was recently when Nothing updated the HDFC as the banking partner on Flipkart. The offer states that HDFC Bank Credit Card holders will get additional benefits- a discount of around Rs 2,000. HDFC bank card users will further have the option to avail of the smart EMI option but the customers too.