Nokia 2660 flip phone launched at Rs 4,699- Know more

Nokia, the Finnish mobile giant has launched the new 2660 flip phone in the Indian market. The new feature phone is priced at Rs 4,699 and is available on the official website of the company.

Nokia also tweeted on Twitter and said: “The all-new Nokia 2660 Flip is here with a brand new look. Armed with a long-lasting battery, wireless FM radio and dual screen, the Nokia 2660 Flip is an open and shut case of being a pure legend.”

The new Nokia flip phone comes with bigger buttons and a larger screen. The handset features a 2.8-inch-long display along with 1.77 inches long secondary display. Powered by 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of Internal storage, the capacity could be expanded further by using a micro SDcard and expanding the storage by up to 32 GB. The phone comes with Dual nano SIM support and is available in three colour variants- Black, Blue and Red.

As per the official website of Nokia, the feature phone comes with a 2.8-inches QVGA display. On the camera front, the handset comes with a 0.3 megapixels rear shooter. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset and on the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, a loud audio setting, a dedicated emergency contact button, hearing aid compatibility (HAC) and a one-year replacement guarantee from the company.

On the security front, the handset comes with a contact button which allows the user to save five contacts from the phone book for immediate usage. This button could be accessed easily, no matter if the flip is open or closed.

