Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch launched at Rs. 1,999

Noise, a domestic tech-lifestyle brand has recently added a new smartwatch to the portfolio and launched 'ColorFit Pulse Grand' at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Customers can make their purchases from Amazon.in and through the official website of Noise.

The new ColorFit Pulse Grand has been designed to keep the body vitals checked, like- Sp02 monitor, heartrate monitoring, and comes with 150 watch faces, protected with IP68 rating and more. The Pulse Grand comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display and offers around 60 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts who prefer various sports activities.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise said, "The smartwatch offers a grand experience to relentless fitness enthusiasts. Noise is the first homegrown brand to lead the smartwatch segment. We intend to reinforce our position in the industry and introduce newer and upgraded products."

Equipped with Noise Health Suite that offers features like heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, stress monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker for women, the new smartwatch is compatible with NoiseFit App. The NoiseFit enables the user to connect with other Noise smartwatch users to connect and share the fitness progress and keep up the spirit.

On the battery life, the new ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch can last for up to 7 days and supports fast charging- claiming to charge the watch for 1,500 minutes in just 15 minutes.

To keep it up with the rough workout regime and outdoor fit, the Pulse Grand comes protected with IP68 waterproof and it also supports the calling feature to easily access texts and calls on android devices (only).