Netflix profile transfer rolls out in India. A step-by-step guide to enable the new feature

Netflix has recently announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to stop users from password sharing, which is now available in India too. It is fully enabled and available to all its users across the country. It has been stated as the ‘much requested’ feature which enables the users to transfer their personalised recommendations, My List, viewing history, saved games and more for the new account for their own membership.

An email to upgrade to the new feature has already been pushed to the users.

“We will never transfer your payment information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account,” Netflix further added.

The platform further stated that the users will always have control of their account and at any time, they can turn off the Profile Transfer feature on the app as well as for the website by just signing in to their registered account.

Meanwhile, in a bid to introduce an ad-supported tier for its users, Netflix has announced to roll out the ‘Basic With Ads’ plan on November 3 in selected countries (name not revealed yet).

Furthermore, Netflix has also announced that it has been planning to crack down on the password-sharing feature from 2023 beginning.

A step-by-step guide to using Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature:

Open your web browsers and type Netflix Now sign into your account Click on the Account page Go to the Profiles and Parental Controls Now choose a profile you would like to start a new account Under the Transfer, Profile segment select a Transfer link Enter the email address and password of your choice for the new account Follow the prompts on the screen to set up the new account Once Netflix has transferred the profile, it will show a prompt on the screen to notify the users

