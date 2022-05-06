Mother’s Day 2022: Here are a few last-minute gifting ideas for your mom

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Mother’s Day 2022

Mother's day is just a day away and if you are still confused about what to gift your mother this time, then we have some good ideas, which could turn out to be a smile adding factor on the big day. We bring to you some of the coolest gifting ideas for your mother which could be usable, productive and latest too.

Philips TAT1225 TWS Headphones

Philips TAT1225 TWS Headphones come with a playback time of around 18 hours so if your mother is on a run and is working and hustling really hard, then this is certainly something which can help her to go handsfree when she is travelling or taking calls. This is fit for long-duration calls, and certainly is a complete package for listening to the favourite music tracks on the run or for those fitness enthusiast mothers.

The earbuds are equipped with a built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio. It also includes IPX4, Voice assistant, and Echo cancellation for an immersive experience.

Price: Rs 4,999

Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch

Certainly, this one will bring glitters to her eyes as this smartwatch has a classic look but is a smarter watch, and is certainly designed for brains and beauty. This smartwatch from Michael Kors supports faster charging and is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor. The watch features a number of wellness features including a heart-rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor along with fitness apps to track the active lifestyle of the bearer.

The watch is available in four stunning designs and the Gen 6 Bradshaw delivers the polished style you love from Michael Kors with the functionality your lifestyle demands.

Featuring stainless steel bracelets, and also have a leather strap for a smart look too. indeed, the Gen 6 is an all-access luxury for the MK girl and an ideal gift for this mothers day.

Price: Rs 24,995 - Rs 32,495

Ajmal Perfumes- Oath Her

With the Sophisticated and Elegant Fragrance from the Family of Floral Chypre, Ajmal Oath Her has a very fresh, floral, and citrusy fragrance which lasts for a day and beyond. The perfume is packaged in a very premium way and is having a very freshening and vibrant fragrance. Oath Her claims that the fragrance has been stirred describing the confident woman who makes sure that she leaves a mark wherever she goes. The fragrance is indeed a limited edition and is a must gift fragrance which will be definitely loved by a mother.

Price: Rs 5,000

Lisen Acne Range

Indeed something very thoughtful to gift your mother if she is having acne-prone skin and is struggling with the scars. I recently came across Perfect Balance, acne controlling and calming pore-clearing which is a non-drying foaming cleanser formulated with exfoliating Salicylic Acid and skin-balancing Plant Extracts. I have been using this facewash for around a month and it has acted relatively well on my acne-prone skin. Indeed it does give a cleansed and clean feel and has a little citrus fragrance which indeed is refreshing. I also experienced the Moving Forward, spot corrector gel for acne which I used after the facewash. I have used spot correctors from many brands but this one from Lisen has acted relatively more on my skin. It worked on blemishes and troubled spots- as it has been formulated with Phyto Oligo which hydrates intensely and reduces skin inflammation too, it did work on my skin scars. Although they did not vanish, I could witness the scars dimming. Certainly, it is skin-friendly and can suit all skin types.

Price:

Moving Forward Spot Corrector Gel: Rs 1,600

Perfect Balance Acne Cleansing Foam: Rs 1,500

Anastasia Beverly Hills- Satin Lipsticks

This matte lipstick is a full-pigment lip colour with a velvety-smooth ultra-matte finish and comfortable wearability. Though the lipstick is available in various colours we got a red shade and it looks beautiful. The lipstick is non-comedogenic, paraben-free, vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically tested. Perhaps, one gift which your mom will smile on when she will get one, as a lipstick like this will be an ideal gift for your mother

Price: Rs 1953